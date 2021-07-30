Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 816,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,822. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

