Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NYSE:BC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.57. 2,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,877. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

