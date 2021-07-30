BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

