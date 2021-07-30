Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BVRDF. HSBC lowered Bureau Veritas to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

