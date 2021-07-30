Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

