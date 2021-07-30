Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 474.60 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 470.80 ($6.15). 196,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 773,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

