C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 842.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 54,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

