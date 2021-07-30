Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 266,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,110. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

