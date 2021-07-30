Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $73.71 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 5.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $73,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

