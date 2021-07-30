California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 6,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,141. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.