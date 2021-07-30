California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

