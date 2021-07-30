California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.38 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

