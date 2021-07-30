California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

