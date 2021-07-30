California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,308 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Outfront Media worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

