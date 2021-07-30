California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 608 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

