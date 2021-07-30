Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value."

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 435,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,091. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Calix by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

