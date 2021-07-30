Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.87 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

