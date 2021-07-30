Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.51 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of National Vision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $53.95.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

