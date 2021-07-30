Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.25 Million in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

