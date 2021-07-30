Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 224,095 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,095 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,880 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

