Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 332,000 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 332,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at $6,979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudera by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,131,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 489,460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

