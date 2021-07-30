Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,456 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

