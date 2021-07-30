Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

CP opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

