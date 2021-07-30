Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$321.91.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$91.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$71.78 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.84. The company has a market cap of C$61.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

