Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CWB opened at C$34.13 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

