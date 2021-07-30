Canfor (TSE:CFP) Trading Down 4.1%

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.45. Approximately 74,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 446,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.46.

CFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

