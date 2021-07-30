Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

