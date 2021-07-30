Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPXWF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of CPXWF stock remained flat at $$33.76 on Friday. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

