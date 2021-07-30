Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,102 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2,204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 158.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.04, a PEG ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

