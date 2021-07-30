Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 31,750 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2,267.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

