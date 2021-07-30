Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 628 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

