Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $30.13 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

