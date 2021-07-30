Captrust Financial Advisors Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

