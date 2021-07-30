Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 543 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.51. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

