CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.24 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

