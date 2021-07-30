Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.
Caribbean Investment stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
