Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.