Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 4,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,491. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

