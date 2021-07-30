Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.