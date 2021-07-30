Cascades Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

TSE:CAS opened at C$16.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

