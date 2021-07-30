Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $235.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $197.79 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $157.05 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

