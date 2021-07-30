Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $103.35

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.35, but opened at $97.70. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 53,580 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

