Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. The stock had a trading volume of 437,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

