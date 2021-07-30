Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

