CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

