Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.88 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

