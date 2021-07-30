Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.22.

NYSE CE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.77. 534,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,591. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78. Celanese has a 1 year low of $94.93 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

