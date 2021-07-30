Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.61.

Shares of CVE remained flat at $C$10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,211,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.10. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of -38.27.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

