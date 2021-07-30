Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,705,000 after buying an additional 543,330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

