Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cerner worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

